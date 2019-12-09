Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

Two young persons committed suicide over domestic issues here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Two young persons committed suicide over domestic issues here Monday.

According to police, 28-year-old Abdul Hanan s/o Sheikh Shahzad Ahmed of Gulistan colony, Sargodha road,shot himself over domestic issues.

He was shifted to Allied hospital where he breathed his last.

In another incident,Maryum (19) daughter of Aftab Ahmed,resident of Malikpur, Sheikhupura road, consumed poisonous pills over minor issue and died at Allied hospital.