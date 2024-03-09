Open Menu

Two-day Spring Festival Kicks Off In City Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Two-day spring festival kicks off in city today

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A two-day spring festival organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) kicked off in the city on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Multan D Division, Maryam Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer, inaugurated this event.

On the occasion, Director Admin and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera, Director Marketing Hafiz Osama, and Director Engineering Adnan Butt were also present.

Over 20,000 flower pots were kept in the exhibition at Ibn-e-Qasim Park, in which a dozen varieties and colors of Petunia and Marigold were included.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that organizing a spring festival would provide healthy entertainment to the public.

She said that an effective arrangement of entertainment was made for the families at the festival.

The administration would continue to promote such healthy activities for the citizens in the future, Maryam added.

DC Rizwan Qadeer said that the effort of PHA Multan was commendable. 

"The spring season is a special gift of nature," he added.

Director of Administration and Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera said, "The exhibition will continue for two days, during which a musical night, a pet show, and a magic show are also being organized."

