Two die in Loralai firing

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons died in clash between two groups over land dispute at Killi Photi Khadarzai area of Loralai district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them over land issue.

As a result, two of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified as Noor Muhammad and Ghulam Rasool.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force is looking into the matter.