Two die, six injured in road mishap

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast two persons were killed while six others critically injured in a road mishap when a speeding passenger bus overturned near Brahma Interchange M-1 on Saturday.

According to details, a Peshawar bound bus near Brahma Interchange turned turtle due to over speeding and fell into a ditch. Two persons were died and six others were seriously injured in the incident.

Rescue 1122 Attock's 3 ambulances and rescue vehicles rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Hassanabdal.

The dead included a man and a woman while injured included two children, three women and a man. Upon receiving the report of the accident, Motorway Police rushed to the spot along with Rescue 1122 personnel for rescue and relief activity.

IG Motorway Zone South Ashfaq Ahmed also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

gsb/APP