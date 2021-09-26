Two drown in Chitral River

CHITRAL, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) ::Two persons were drowned when their car plunged into the Chitral river near Green Lasht area on Sunday.

Accoridng to Rescue1122, the ill-fated car was enroute to Loon, Upper Chitral when it fell into the river.

The incident took place as driver lost his control over the vehicle while negotiating with a sharp turn near Jimni area at Green Lasht.

The officials of Rescue1122 Chitral rushed to the spot and recovered both the bodies. The dead were identified as Saleem Khan and Mali Khan. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Booni for postmortem.