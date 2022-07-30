Two drowned in flooding water

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) ::Two persons drowned in various areas of the district due to heavy rain and flooding of streams.

According to police, 32-year-old, Haji Muhammad Wali was swept away by flooding water of a local stream in Rashakai area.

His body was later recovered by divers of Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, a boy of thirteen years drowned in flood water fed stream near village Adeena. Locals and rescue workers recovered his body after hectic efforts.

It is worth mentioning that vegetable market Tordher, Chowki Azamabad, Khanda Mor Anbar and Swabi-Mardan road remained submerged by the flooding water.