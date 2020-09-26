UrduPoint.com
Two Houses Burgled In Hafizabad

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Two houses burgled in Hafizabad

Thieves stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 million from two houses on Friday late night

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Thieves stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 million from two houses on Friday late night.

According to police, the family of Muhammad Safdar Ansari resident of Mohallah Hussainpura was away from house when some thieves broke into the house and stole Rs 100,000 and five-tola gold ornaments.

Similarly, some burglars broke into the house of Umar Farooq in Mohallah Sherpura last night when the family was away from the house and stole away Rs 50,000 in cash and five-tola gold ornaments.

Cases have been registered.

While, Jalalpur Bhattain police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Farooq and recovered1.5 kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

