Two Housing Colonies, Two Plots Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies
and two plots on Wednesday.
A FDA spokesman said an enforcement team headed by Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya
sealed premises of two housing colonies, including Paradise-II and Ahmad Garden I&II in
Chak No 243-RB, as their developers failed to get these schemes legalized.
The team also demolished constructions and boundary walls of these schemes besides
confiscation their material.
Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed two residential plots, including Plot No 288-D in Millat Town
and Plot No104-H in Gulistan Colony No 1, as their owners made illegal construction
without approval of the plan for commercial use without payment its fee, he added.