Two housing colonies, two plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing colonies

and two plots on Wednesday.

A FDA spokesman said an enforcement team headed by Deputy Director Imtiaz Ali Goraya

sealed premises of two housing colonies, including Paradise-II and Ahmad Garden I&II in

Chak No 243-RB, as their developers failed to get these schemes legalized.

The team also demolished constructions and boundary walls of these schemes besides

confiscation their material.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed two residential plots, including Plot No 288-D in Millat Town

and Plot No104-H in Gulistan Colony No 1, as their owners made illegal construction

without approval of the plan for commercial use without payment its fee, he added.