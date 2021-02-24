Two injure in Quetta hand grenade blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people got injured in a hand grenade blast here at Golimar Chowk area on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unknown men riding a motorbike hurled a hand grenade at a barbershop which went off.

As a result, two people namely Rehmatullah and Farhan Khan received injuries.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid through Edhi Ambulances.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects.