Two Injure In Quetta Hand Grenade Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Two injure in Quetta hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people got injured in a hand grenade blast here at Golimar Chowk area on Tuesday.

According to police sources, unknown men riding a motorbike hurled a hand grenade at a barbershop which went off.

As a result, two people namely Rehmatullah and Farhan Khan received injuries.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid through Edhi Ambulances.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest suspects.

More Stories From Pakistan

