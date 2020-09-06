UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Separate Accidents

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

KASUR, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in two different accidents on Sunday.

According to police, Imdad Hussain (32) resident of chak no 39 was going to Pattoki by motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle at Hallah by pass Pattoki.

As a result Imdad Hussain received serious injuries. Later he was succumbed to the injuries when he was being shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. Second accident was occurred near Phoolnagar. As per details a woman was crossingroad when a vehicle (carry daba) hit her near Kot Radha Kishan by pass Phoolnagar. As a result receivedserious injuries and expired when she was being shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

