Two Killed In Separate Firing Incidents In Quetta

Thu 04th March 2021

Two persons were killed in two separate incident of firing at Sariab Road and Nawan Killi areas of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in two separate incident of firing at Sariab Road and Nawan Killi areas of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, one victim identified as Muhammadullah was on way to somewhere when unknown armed assailants opened fire at him near Degree College and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, in another incident unidentified gunmen shot dead a man at Hashim Scheme near Nawan Killi area.

The body was rushed to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The reason of attacks could not be ascertained so far. However, the police registered cases in relevant police stations and started investigations.

