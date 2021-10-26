Two killed in separate road accidents under trucks wheels

Two persons including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in separate accidents involving trucks in different parts of the district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in separate accidents involving trucks in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

A pedestrian was killed and his body entangled in wheels of a truck after the heavy vehicle speedily ran over him at Gadpur Chowk in tahsil Jatoi, rescuers said adding that the man died on the spot and his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi.

Another accident was reported from Wasanday Wali road where a motorcycle rider was hit by a speedy truck crushing his abdomen and legs under wheels. The 22-year old Sagheer Ahmad s/o Allah Bakhsh, who was going to Rohillanwali from Wasanday Wali died on the spot. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot but found the young man lifeless.