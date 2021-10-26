UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents Under Trucks Wheels

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:28 PM

Two killed in separate road accidents under trucks wheels

Two persons including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in separate accidents involving trucks in different parts of the district on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist were killed in separate accidents involving trucks in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

A pedestrian was killed and his body entangled in wheels of a truck after the heavy vehicle speedily ran over him at Gadpur Chowk in tahsil Jatoi, rescuers said adding that the man died on the spot and his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi.

Another accident was reported from Wasanday Wali road where a motorcycle rider was hit by a speedy truck crushing his abdomen and legs under wheels. The 22-year old Sagheer Ahmad s/o Allah Bakhsh, who was going to Rohillanwali from Wasanday Wali died on the spot. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot but found the young man lifeless.

Related Topics

Accident Road Vehicle Died Young Man Jatoi Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

S. Africa cricket note 'personal decision' of De K ..

S. Africa cricket note 'personal decision' of De Kock not to take knee

1 minute ago
 Beijing Urges Czech Republic, Slovakia to Stop Pan ..

Beijing Urges Czech Republic, Slovakia to Stop Pandering to Taiwan Separatists

1 minute ago
 FIR registered for not displaying price list

FIR registered for not displaying price list

5 minutes ago
 UHIP costing Rs 332 billion to bring a revolutiona ..

UHIP costing Rs 332 billion to bring a revolutionary change: Secretary Health

5 minutes ago
 No freedom movement can be crushed with force: MNA ..

No freedom movement can be crushed with force: MNA

5 minutes ago
 Illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India to ..

Illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by India to be ended soon; hopes Dr Akmal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.