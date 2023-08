FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed in a road accident near tehsil Samundri here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a truck collided with another vehicle near Keekar stop, Rajana Road in tehsil Samundri.

Consequently, Shakeel ,28, and Suleman, 20, died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to THQ Samundri.