Two Killed, Three Injured In Separate Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Two persons including a teenager were killed,while three others injured in separate incidents during the last 24 hours.
According to a police report here on Friday, a motorbike rider, 15-year-old Umar Farooq, resident of Jaranwala was going on motorcycle when he was hit by a tractor-trolley near Millat Chowk, Sheikhupura Road.He died instantly whereas the tractor driver managed to escape.
In the second incident, Husnain Gull s/o Zia Mahmood,resident of Sitara Sapna City shot himself and ended his life over some domestic issues.
Separately, Sultan s/o Afzal of Chak No 87-RB suffered bullet injuries when a pistol went off in his hands accidentally.
Another teenaged Arqam (17) of Data Park resorted to aerial fire from a pistol when fire missed and the bullet hit in his thigh.
Meanwhile,Irfan of Chak 8-JB was on his way when his rivals opened fire on him. He suffered severed bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition by Rescue-1122.
