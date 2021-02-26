Two kite sellers arrested, 110 kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 110 kites, string rolls and other material here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Urban Area Police team conducted a raid and arrested Shahbaz with 58 kites while Sajid Shaheed Police team arrested Araib andrecovered 52 kites.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.