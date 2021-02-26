UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Kite Sellers Arrested, 110 Kites Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Two kite sellers arrested, 110 kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 110 kites, string rolls and other material here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Urban Area Police team conducted a raid and arrested Shahbaz with 58 kites while Sajid Shaheed Police team arrested Araib andrecovered 52 kites.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

36 minutes ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

1 hour ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

2 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.