UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Idrees and Ahmad, residents of Ahmad Nagar, were riding a motorcycle when a speeding van hit their two-wheeler on Basirpur Road. As a result, the both motorcyclists received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 have shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Related Topics

Road Died Road Accident Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

15 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

41 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

41 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

16 minutes ago

Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.