Two motorcyclists killed in road accident

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Idrees and Ahmad, residents of Ahmad Nagar, were riding a motorcycle when a speeding van hit their two-wheeler on Basirpur Road. As a result, the both motorcyclists received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 have shifted the bodies to a hospital.