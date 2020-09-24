Two outlaws held in Balochistan

Quetta Police on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender and drug dealer involved in different crimes in different areas of Balochistan including Mastung and Quetta districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Quetta Police on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender and drug dealer involved in different crimes in different areas of Balochistan including Mastung and Quetta districts.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted raid at a place of Mastung and apprehended a proclaimed offender Pir Bakhsh in first incident.

Police sources said he was involved in crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, police team led by DSP Noor Ahmed Rind conducted second raid at a place and arrested drug dealer along with chars in Quetta.

He is being interrogated.