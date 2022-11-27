UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Killed, 17 Injured In 2 Separate Accidents

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two persons including a child lost their lives while 17 persons were injured in 2 separate accidents on the M9 Motorway in the limits of Nooriabad and Lunkikot police stations in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The police informed that a van carrying passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad was struck from behind in a truck trawler, leaving 8 years old Nayab Farooq dead and 15 passengers injured.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Jamshoro.

The injured persons informed the police that they belonged to the Korangi area and they were traveling to Hyderabad to attend an event.

Seven women were among those injured including the van's driver.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

In another accident 2 dumper trucks collided with each other near Nooriabad.

The driver of one of the dumpers, 35 years old Deen Muhammad who hailed from Karachi, died in the accident while 2 others were injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

