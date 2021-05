(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Jhal Chakiyan police claimed on Monday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders from Chak No 82-NB.

The outlaws identified as Muhammad Iqbal and Shehriyar were wanted by police in a murder case.

Further investigation was underway.