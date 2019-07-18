Two rescuers injured in road accident in Multan

Two rescuers sustained serious injuries as an ambulance collided with a trailer on Sher Shah Road on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Two rescuers sustained serious injuries as an ambulance collided with a trailer on Sher Shah Road on Wednesday.

The Rescue ambulance was on its way to respond an emergency when it collided with a parked trailer on Sher Shah cattle Market while saving a motorcyclist.

As a result, ambulance driver Muhammad Abid and medical technician sustained were injured and shifted to the Nishtar hospital.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak expressed grief over the incident and directed the hospital administration for the best treatment of the injured.

Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Bukhari paid visit to the Nishtar hospital and enquired about health of the injured.