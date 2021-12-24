Two soldiers martyred in District Kech, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The ISPR says during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred defending a security checkpost in District Kech in Balochistan.

A follow up operation is in progress in the area to search fleeing terrorists.

Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well when militants targeted a security forces checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

The military media wing said, "During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o (resident of) Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly,".