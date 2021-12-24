UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Martyred In District Kech, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:15 AM

Two soldiers martyred in District Kech, Balochistan

The ISPR says during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred defending a security checkpost in District Kech in Balochistan.

According to the ISPR,during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar, embraced martyrdom.

A follow up operation is in progress in the area to search fleeing terrorists.

Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well when militants targeted a security forces checkpost along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan.

The military media wing said, "During the heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmed r/o (resident of) Nushki embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly,".

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Militants Balochistan Army Exchange ISPR Progress Khushab Khuzdar Nushki Border Media

Recent Stories

Secretary General Receives Libya's Permanent Repre ..

Secretary General Receives Libya's Permanent Representative

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

3 hours ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

9 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

10 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.