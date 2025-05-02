Two teenage girls abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Two teenage girls here on Friday were abducted in two different incidents in the jurisdictions of Taxila and Wah Cantonment Police stations.

The police sources told APP that unknown persons had abducted teenage daughter of a man named Shoukat.

Meanwhile, in another incident Asghar's daughter had been kidnapped in limits of Cantonment Police, they said adding that teenager was going to some relative’s house when some unknown person abducted her.

The police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation, they added.