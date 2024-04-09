Open Menu

Two Terrorists Killed In South Waziristan IBO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces on Tuesday during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in South Waziristan District.

During conduct of the operation, the two terrorists were successfully neutralised after an intense fire exchange, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

However, weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

