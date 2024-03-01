Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:33 PM

UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, highlighted the pivotal role of information technology, emphasizing the need to keep pace with its evolving skills for future success.

Speaking at the Certificate Distribution Ceremony held at the Jehlum Valley campus of UAJK on Friday, he urged upon the students to stay abreast of the technological revolution and prepare themselves for the evolving needs of the IT industry.

During his address, Prof. Dr. Abbasi encouraged students to embrace cutting-edge technology and highlighted the importance of dedicated efforts and a strong commitment to serving the state and the nation.

Drawing from his own experiences, he emphasized that success in the industry is not exclusive to students from metropolitan cities or prestigious institutions.

He pointed out that individuals in underprivileged and remote areas, facing challenges and limited opportunities, can still achieve prestige and honor through unwavering commitment and consistency.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized their crucial role as nation-builders and urged them to contribute to the production of high-quality human resources for the progress and development of the country.

He assured the management, faculty, and staff of the Jehlum Valley campus that resources would be allocated to address the challenges faced by the institution.

He announced funds for the campus library, provision of modern educational equipment for labs, improved transportation, and various other initiatives.

The event featured presentations by talented students, including speeches, cultural performances, poetry, and more, adding a dynamic touch to the ceremony.

Souvenirs were presented to Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Controller Examination Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir and Director Students Affairs Dr. Sharjil Saeed by the Director of Jehlum Valley campus, Dr. Faisal Butt, as a token of gratitude.

On this occasion, Director JVC, Dr. Faisal Butt, shared the remarkable progress and recent achievements of his campus, expressing profound gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries for their presence at the ceremony.

