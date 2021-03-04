UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBL Selects PTCL For Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:39 PM

UBL selects PTCL for primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) have signed an agreement, for the hosting of UBL's primary site at PTCL's purpose-built Tier -3 certified Data Center facilities in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) have signed an agreement, for the hosting of UBL's primary site at PTCL's purpose-built Tier -3 certified Data Center facilities in Karachi.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO and Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group and Shazad G Dada, President & CEO, UBL, along with senior officials from both companies, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

PTCL is providing UBL a state-of-the-art purpose built data center with precise and control environment, which is equipped with latest technology of networks and IT fabric architecture.

With this partnership, PTCL will enable UBL to have the highest levels of security, resilience and flexibility for its infrastructure.

On the occasion, Nadeem Khan said, "We are glad to be a trusted partner of choice for UBL in providing them with a modern, safe and reliable facility to meet their business and IT needs.

PTCL endeavours to provide innovative solutions to their corporate customer that enables them to be agile and dependable for their customers. Being a national carrier, our focus is to empower our customers for meeting their objectives and further support them in their business growth."Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL, added, "As the 'Best Digital Bank' of Pakistan, UBL has always pioneered the use of state-of-the-art technologies. We continue to provide our customers the best in class solutions, in a secure and reliable environment. This partnership will go a long way in implementing our strategic priorities, which include operational efficiency and customer centricity."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Business Bank SITE United Bank Limited From Agreement Best PTCL

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

17 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

17 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

22 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.