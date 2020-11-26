UrduPoint.com
Ulemas Vow To Support Govt In Tackling Second Wave Of Covid-19

Ulemas vow to support Govt in tackling second wave of Covid-19

The religious scholars (Ulemas) from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday vowed to stand with the provincial government in tackling the second wave of coronavirus in the province

They assured to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in all mosques, religious places and during Jummah congregations across the province like done last year when the pandemic started.

They expressed these views during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz here. The meeting was attended by eminent religious scholars from all the divisional headquarters and commissioners, via video links.

On the occasion religious scholars were briefed by the officials of Health department about the second wave of Coronavirus and said that the second wave was more dangerous than the first one and role of religious leaders and Ulemas was very important to educate and sensitize the masses in this regard.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the role of Ulemas during pandemic last year remained highly commendable and they extended all sorts of Ulama support to the government in saving the lives of people.

He directed all the Divisional Commissioners to remain in touch with Ulemas and ensure implementation of Corona SOPs.

The Chief Secretary thanked the Ulama for their full support and hoped they would help in implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

