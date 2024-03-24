UN And UNSC Play Crucial Role In Promoting Peace, Resolving Disputes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In a seminar held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), speakers hailing from various backgrounds said that the United Nation's role in peace building operations was crucial, especially in the context of addressing rights violations as warning signs of conflict.
The seminar, hosted by the World Muslim Congress, was addressed by noted international law experts, rights activists, academicians and journalists including Dr. Joseph Wronka, Leon Kaulahua Siu, Robert Fantina, Misbah Shafiat, Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and Altaf Hussain Wani the permanent representative WMC, said a press release here on Sunday.
While shedding light on the UN's role and responsibilities to ensure the implementation of international law and enforcement of human rights mechanisms, the speakers said that human rights components in peace operations play a significant role in advancing inclusive development, rule of law and peace.
"These components also help prevent future conflict by addressing grievances", they said, adding ensuring human rights serves as a shared and effective basis for UN's work.
They said that maintaining peace and security, protecting human rights, preventing genocide, crimes against humanity,
supporting sustainable development and upholding international law were prime responsibilities of the UN.
Discussing the role of the UN peace building operations in effectively addressing human rights as warning signs of conflict, they said that there was a dire need to enhance strategies to ensure that the human rights were protected and respected under all circumstances.
Referring to the continued bloodshed and violence in the disputed regions like Palestine and Kashmir the speakers emphasized that the UNSC needed to use its diplomatic clout to make sure that the international law was upheld in letter and spirit.
Stressing the need for the early and amicable settlement of Kashmir and Palestine disputes the speakers said that the UN's agenda for sustainable development, rule of law, peace, and prosperity was inescapably linked to the settlement of these lingering disputes.
They said that these unresolved disputes have been the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations, it is responsibility of Human Rights Council to bring perpetrators to justice and make them accountable.
