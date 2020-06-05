UNICEF, Microsoft launch Global Learning Platform for Children

UNICEF and Microsoft Corporation have launched the expansion of a global learning platform to impart online education among the children and youth restricted to their homes owing to COVID-19 pandemic, said an official of UNICEF here on Friday

He said online syllabus has already been designed for displaced and refugee children with the help of a digital remote learning platform.

The content available to schoolchildren includes online books, videos and additional support for parents of children with learning disabilities.

It has now undergone rapid expansion to facilitate country-level curriculum for children and youth whose schools have been forced to close due to COVID-19.

The platform would also provide key resources to teachers and educators.

He said that according to the latest available data from UNESCO, 1.57 billion students have been affected by school closures in more than 190 countries worldwide.

He said "We need to come together and explore every avenue to keep children learning and help them through this difficult time".

He further added, "We are able to swiftly deploy innovative, scalable solutions for children and youth".