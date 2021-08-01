UrduPoint.com

Uniform Curriculum In All Schools, Madaris Of Punjab To Start From Aug 2: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Uniform curriculum in all schools, madaris of Punjab to start from Aug 2: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister and Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that on advent of new education year, implementation of uniform curriculum at Primary level in all public, private schools and religious madaris would start across Punjab from August 2 .

"Materializing of Prime Minister's dream and most important agenda of PTI manifesto has been started from Punjab," he tweeted.

