Unity Must To Thwart Enemies Designs: Maulana Azad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Unity must to thwart enemies designs: Maulana Azad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman, Ruete –e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Thursday called on Ulema from all schools of thought to foil nefarious designs of enemies who want sectarian and communal chaos to destabilize the country through promoting peace and harmony in society.

Addressing a press conference along with Ulema, he said that message of peace, national unity and solidarity was not for Holly Month of Muhrram ul Haram but for all times.

He said that gathering of Ulema from all schools of thought at single platform gave a message of peace and tolerance in society.

He said that the government had decided to closing monitor activities of miscreant elements and nobody would be allowed to breach peace and create law and order situation in Muharram ul Haram .

Maulana Addul Khabir Azad lauded the role and sacrifices of armed force and police in the restoration of law and order situation in the country.

He called on Ulema to promote peace and harmony through their sermons and avoid issuing any provocative statements.

He requested people to observe COVID-19 SOPs in the fourth wave which is very dangerous and get themselves vaccinated for safety purpose.

He said that national unity and solidarity conferences would be held in other cities to spread message of peace, love and mutual coexistence.

.

