University of Sindh announces LLB annual examination results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Controller of Annual Examination, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Tuesday announced the results of LLB Part-I, Part-II and Part-III annual examination 2021.

According to the announcement, a total of 67 male and female candidates appeared in LLB Part-I annual examination, of which 44 have been declared passed in all subjects.

In LLB Part-II annual examination, 251 out of 295 have been declared passed in all subjects.

In LLB Part-III annual examination, 950 male and female candidates appeared, of them, 256 have been declared passed with first-class marks and 583 with second-class marks.