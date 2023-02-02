UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow (February 3) to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The Director Bureau of STAG Dr.

Ghazala Panhwar informed here on Thursday that in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, a ceremony will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty building.

The Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the ceremony, she informed.

