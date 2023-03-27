University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), GCU Lahore sign MoU for enhancing academic & research cooperation

UrduPoint.com

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Government College University Lahore (GCU) for enhancing academic & research cooperation in the fields of wildlife management, captive breeding of animals, microbiology & biotechnology, fisheries & aquaculture, museology and sericulture and Insect biology

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Vice-Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi (TI) signed a MoU in a ceremony held here at City Campus on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said,"under this agreement, we will establish strong collaboration & linkages between UVAS & GCU Lahore to enhance quality of education & research".

Dr.Asghar showed keen interest to launch joint degree program with UVAS and mentioned his desire to convert surrounding areas of UVAS & GCU Lahore into university town in future.

He stressed to collaborate with UVAS in the curriculum development under the umbrella of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to conduct joint extra-curricular activities.

He acknowledged competencies of UVAS faculty and modern facilities and said this cooperation would be very beneficial for both institutions.

Prof Dr Nasim said that such agreements would be useful for sharing innovative knowledge and learning from each other experiences. He urged to start joint work on the topic of animal genetics and conservation.

Earlier, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed GCU delegation on the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services, training programme, achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities, student strength and national & international collaboration etc.

Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Wildlife & Ecology Dr Arshad Javid, Chairman Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman and number of UVAS faculty members and officials from GCU were present in the ceremony.

