Unknown gunmen kill one in Turbat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Some unidentified armed men shot dead a man at Behman area of Turbat district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Shuaib was on his way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased, who is said to be a resident of Kalatak aera, was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. The reason of the killing could not be ascertained so far.