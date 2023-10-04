Open Menu

UoS Organizes Seminar On Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

UoS organizes seminar on climate change

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Department of Mathematics, University of Sargodha organized a seminar titled

"Environmental Impact of Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events" on Wednesday.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas grace the event with his presence. He

highlighted environmental awareness and fostering interdisciplinary collaborations

to combat climate change.

Addressing the seminar, the UoS VC said: ‘’ According to the World Meteorological

Organization (WMO), the floods in Pakistan during July and August 2022 caused

over 1,700 deaths and affected 33 million people ’’. He also emphasized that research

on climate change highlights its serious impacts, including water stress, increased

health risks, and biodiversity loss.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of climate change,

as well as its potential solutions and adaptation strategies.

During the event, Head of Climatology & Environment (GCISC) Dr Shahbaz Mahmood

delivered a lecture on ‘Reviewing Climate Change and its Impact on Pakistan’ while

Senior Scientist Officer (GCISC), Muhammad Adnan shared his thoughts on the

‘Climate extremes, monsoon rainfall, variability & predictability over Pakistan ’.

Keynote Speakers delivered research-based presentations on various aspects

of climate change, including rising temperatures, sea level rise, extreme weather

events, climate models, and general circulation models (GCMs), and regional

climate models (RCMs) and their impact on ecosystems in Pakistan.

The seminar concluded with expressions of gratitude from the Vice Chancellor,

who also presented certificates to all honorable guests.

Meanwhile, a transformative workshop titled “NLP, Hypnosis and Graphology”

was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

The workshop was organized by the Department of Psychology in collaboration

with the Counseling Centre to empower participants with practical knowledge

and skills that could contribute to their personal and professional growth, mental

well-being, and effective communication.

The workshop featured esteemed speakers and experts in NLP, Hypnosis, and

Graphology, who guided attendees through practical exercises and provided

valuable resources to explore the realms of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)

and hypnotherapy.

Noted psychologist trainer Dr Rafiq Dar highlighted in-depth the knowledge and

a hands-on approach to understanding the subconscious mind.

During the session, he emphasized grasping the fundamental principles of NLP

and how it could be applied to improve communication, overcome limitations,

and achieve personal goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Water July August University Of Sargodha Event All From Million

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

27 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

27 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

27 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

28 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

28 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

28 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

43 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

5 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan