UoS organizes seminar on climate change

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Department of Mathematics, University of Sargodha organized a seminar titled

"Environmental Impact of Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events" on Wednesday.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas grace the event with his presence. He

highlighted environmental awareness and fostering interdisciplinary collaborations

to combat climate change.

Addressing the seminar, the UoS VC said: ‘’ According to the World Meteorological

Organization (WMO), the floods in Pakistan during July and August 2022 caused

over 1,700 deaths and affected 33 million people ’’. He also emphasized that research

on climate change highlights its serious impacts, including water stress, increased

health risks, and biodiversity loss.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of climate change,

as well as its potential solutions and adaptation strategies.

During the event, Head of Climatology & Environment (GCISC) Dr Shahbaz Mahmood

delivered a lecture on ‘Reviewing Climate Change and its Impact on Pakistan’ while

Senior Scientist Officer (GCISC), Muhammad Adnan shared his thoughts on the

‘Climate extremes, monsoon rainfall, variability & predictability over Pakistan ’.

Keynote Speakers delivered research-based presentations on various aspects

of climate change, including rising temperatures, sea level rise, extreme weather

events, climate models, and general circulation models (GCMs), and regional

climate models (RCMs) and their impact on ecosystems in Pakistan.

The seminar concluded with expressions of gratitude from the Vice Chancellor,

who also presented certificates to all honorable guests.

Meanwhile, a transformative workshop titled “NLP, Hypnosis and Graphology”

was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS).

The workshop was organized by the Department of Psychology in collaboration

with the Counseling Centre to empower participants with practical knowledge

and skills that could contribute to their personal and professional growth, mental

well-being, and effective communication.

The workshop featured esteemed speakers and experts in NLP, Hypnosis, and

Graphology, who guided attendees through practical exercises and provided

valuable resources to explore the realms of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)

and hypnotherapy.

Noted psychologist trainer Dr Rafiq Dar highlighted in-depth the knowledge and

a hands-on approach to understanding the subconscious mind.

During the session, he emphasized grasping the fundamental principles of NLP

and how it could be applied to improve communication, overcome limitations,

and achieve personal goals.