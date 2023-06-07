QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Two faculty members of the University of Turbat (UoT) served as visiting scientists in Türkiye, enhancing the reputation of the university at the international level, a handout issued by UoT said on Wednesday.

"They have completed joint research projects sponsored by Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council and have recently rejoined the University of Turbat," the handout further said.

Congratulating the faculty members including Dr Naeemullah and Dr RoohUllah, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad said that its an honour for the University of Turbat fraternity that the faculty members of the University of Turbat are involved in research activities in foreign universities and their research works and contributions are being recognized and appreciated at international level.

Dr Jan Muhammad said that these joint research projects can help strengthen institutional partnerships between the universities and research organizations of Türkiye and Pakistan, which can lead to joint research initiatives, exchange programs, and other collaborative endeavours.

According to the spokesperson of the University of Turbat, Dr Naeemullah, and Dr RoohUllah, Associate Professors in the Department of Chemistry of the University of Turbat were involved in two separate joint projects with the host Scientist in Türkiye, Prof. Dr Mustafa Tuzen of Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University.

The Visiting Scientists have pursued all kinds of academic and R&D activities at Universities and Institutes in Türkiye during the Academic Period 2022-2023 and their research works have been published in high-impact factor journals.

According to Dr Naeemullah and Dr RoohUllah, the main objective of these research works was to develop and use smart miniaturized environmentally friendly methods as an alternative to the classical ones for the removal of different types of toxic pollutants from different environmental samples and to develop a chitosan (chemical compound) nanocomposite based biosensor detection materials for these toxic pollutants.