UPDATE - Pakistan Approves Emergency Use Of Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

UPDATE - Pakistan Approves Emergency Use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine by Chinese company Sinopharm, according to a statement by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

"In a meeting conducted by Registration board of DRAP today January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) has also been given EUA [emergency use authoritzation]," DRAP said.

"This authorization will be reviewed on quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality," it said.

Pakistan earlier authorized the emergency use of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine by AstraZeneca was the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

According to the latest data from the country's Ministry of Health, more than 521,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Pakistan, more than 475,000 people have recovered, the death toll has neared 11,000.

