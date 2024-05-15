Open Menu

US Ambassador Blome Calls On Law Minister Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ambassador of the United States to Islamabad Donald Blome Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and held discussion on bilateral relations.

Both the dignitaries discussed the country's legal and judicial system, a news release said.

The federal law minister said that ongoing work on legal reforms was among the government's priorities.

"Reforms related to the tax system will help in improving the tax base, which will lead to economic growth," he said. He spoke about the reforms that has been introduced including Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system and automation system.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is committed to providing legal support for ease of doing business in the country. Finally, it was agreed to promote relations between the two countries.

