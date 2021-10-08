UrduPoint.com

US Diplomat Sherman, Pakistani Foreign Minister Meet To Discuss Afghanistan - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

US Diplomat Sherman, Pakistani Foreign Minister Meet to Discuss Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US Deputy State Secretary Sherman and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have discussed the issue of Afghanistan, as well as the US-Pakistani relations in Islamabad, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Islamabad with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation, the importance of the US-Pakistan relationship and the way forward in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach to Afghanistan and other issues vital to regional stability," Price said.

On Thursday, Sherman met Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to discuss Afghanistan and "ways to advance cooperation across the bilateral relationship," Price added.

The meetings are a part of Sherman's overseas trip, which started in Geneva, where he held talks on strategic stability with the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Sherman also visited New Delhi, India, on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings as well as for the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, Sherman traveled to the Indian city of Mumbai for talks with business and civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mumbai Afghanistan Islamabad Business Russia Civil Society New Delhi Geneva Price Sherman October

Recent Stories

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

22 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

36 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

1 hour ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.