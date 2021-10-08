US Diplomat Sherman, Pakistani Foreign Minister Meet to Discuss Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US Deputy State Secretary Sherman and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have discussed the issue of Afghanistan, as well as the US-Pakistani relations in Islamabad, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Islamabad with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed areas of bilateral cooperation, the importance of the US-Pakistan relationship and the way forward in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach to Afghanistan and other issues vital to regional stability," Price said.

On Thursday, Sherman met Pakistani National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to discuss Afghanistan and "ways to advance cooperation across the bilateral relationship," Price added.

The meetings are a part of Sherman's overseas trip, which started in Geneva, where he held talks on strategic stability with the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Sherman also visited New Delhi, India, on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings as well as for the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, Sherman traveled to the Indian city of Mumbai for talks with business and civil society.