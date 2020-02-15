UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taliban Reach Agreement Over Reduction In Violence For Seven Days In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:46 AM

US, Taliban reach agreement over reduction in violence for seven days in Afghanistan

The US hopes that the details of the agreements which are yet to come will lead towards full peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) The United States and Taliban have agreed to reduce violence for seven days in Afghanistan, the reports say.

The US hopeful that the new agreement will lead towards full peace in the country.

(Story is developing)

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Lead United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 February 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

11 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

11 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.