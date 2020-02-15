US, Taliban reach agreement over reduction in violence for seven days in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

The US hopes that the details of the agreements which are yet to come will lead towards full peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) The United States and Taliban have agreed to reduce violence for seven days in Afghanistan, the reports say.

