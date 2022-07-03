UrduPoint.com

USAID Delegation Reviews LESCO's Efforts To Empower Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation from USAID's Power Sector Improvement Activity led by Director Energy Office Jenna Diallo visited LESCO Headquarters (Lahore Electric Supply Company) on Sunday.

She was accompanied by programme management specialists Nadeem Habib and Kamran Niazi as well as 10 female participants of the programme.

The USAID delegation reviewed the company's efforts to empower women at LESCO. The HR Director briefed the USAID delegation on various departments of LESCO as well as the steps taken by the Human Resource Directorate to empower women in LESCO.

The HR Director said that out of all the power distribution companies, LESCO is currently the leading company in the country in terms of women empowerment and number.

At LESCO, she added, women are currently holding two key management positions. LESCO has a total of 406 female officers and employees.

It should be noted that LESCO is the safest company for women in terms of work where other facilities including separate transport, day care center as well as anti-harassment committee are fully functional.

On this occasion, the delegation visited the Planning, Procurement and Power Control Center of the company.

In his message on the occasion, LESCO Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Amin paid tribute to LESCO women officers and employees and said that women have an important role to play in taking LESCO to the next level. He assured that LESCO will continue to make every effort for the welfare of its female officers and employees so that they can play their role 100 percent in the development of the country.

At the end, the HR Director presented a shield on behalf of LESCO to Jenna Diallo, US Director of Energy.

