Usman Buzdar Condoles With Daha's Family

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited Khanewal and expressed condolence over the death of MPA Nishat Ahmad Daha.

According to a news release, the CM said that Nishat Ahmad Daha promoted the culture of people's politics and he served the public in the real sense.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The CM also condoled the demise of the mother of MNA Tahir Iqbal in Vehari.

