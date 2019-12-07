Usman Dar launches Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sialkot

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar formally launched Prime Minister's 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' during a special ceremony, held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar formally launched Prime Minister 's 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' during a special ceremony, held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, he said that the government ensured 100 per cent transparency in issuing soft business loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme. He said that the programme would provide respectable employment opportunities to 68 per cent population of the country.

He said that the government allocated Rs 100 billion for issuing soft business loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme purely on merit.

He said that Rs 25 billion business loans would be issued to businesswomen and encourage their maximum participation in businesses with new ideas. He said that the main purpose of the programme was to create maximum job opportunities and ensuring ease of doing business.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq said that the youth were precious national asset and the government was making hectic efforts for development of youth by initiating several programmes including Kamyab Jawan Programme for the youth.

Later, talking to the media, PM's Special Assistant Usman Dar said that the the PTI government was fulfilling its promises and commitments made with the public besides providing all basic facilities to people at their doorsteps to raise their living standard as well.

He said that people, ever neglected by the past regimes, were now feeling a change and betterment in every sphere of life. He said only Prime Minister Imran Khan had the capability to pull the country out of prevailing internal and external crises.

Vice Chancellor Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Dr Ruksana Kouser, Focal Person Startup Pakistan Shahzad Gill and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Malik Muhammad Ashraf Awan were also present.