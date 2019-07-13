UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uswa-e-Rasool Conference Arranged At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:25 PM

Uswa-e-Rasool Conference arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Uswa-e-Rasool Conference was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Saturday with the coordination of Idara tul Mustafa.

According to spokesman RAC, Maulana Muhammad Tanvir ul Hassan Mustafai and Maulana Muhammad Hafeez Ullah were the speakers at the conference which was attended by a large number of people from twin cities.

The speakers highlighted the spirit of Islam.

They also paid rich tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the propagation of islam and towards humanity.

