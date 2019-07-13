Uswa-e-Rasool Conference arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Uswa-e-Rasool Conference was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here Saturday with the coordination of Idara tul Mustafa

According to spokesman RAC, Maulana Muhammad Tanvir ul Hassan Mustafai and Maulana Muhammad Hafeez Ullah were the speakers at the conference which was attended by a large number of people from twin cities.

The speakers highlighted the spirit of Islam.

They also paid rich tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the propagation of islam and towards humanity.