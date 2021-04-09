Vaccination centers across country to remain closed on Friday: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday announced that all vaccination centers administering COVID-19 vaccine will remain closed on Friday from tomorrow.

In a tweet, the Forum said that from tomorrow onwards, Vaccination Centers across the country would remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday.

However, the senior citizens would be able to get inoculation on Sunday.