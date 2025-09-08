Walk held on world Physiotherapy Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An awareness walk was organized at Adil Special school on the World Physiotherapy

Day on Monday.

CEO Mehran Raza Khan, President Seemab Shahzadi, Vice President Adila Khan, Physiotherapists

Dr Saman Maqbool, Dr Kubari Malik and Dr Amna Shakoor with teachers, students, parents

and social welfare members participated.

The aim of the walk was to highlight the importance of physiotherapy among the public and to convince

parents of special children about physiotherapy which can make lives of disabled and special people

easier and better.