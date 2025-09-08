Walk Held On World Physiotherapy Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An awareness walk was organized at Adil Special school on the World Physiotherapy
Day on Monday.
CEO Mehran Raza Khan, President Seemab Shahzadi, Vice President Adila Khan, Physiotherapists
Dr Saman Maqbool, Dr Kubari Malik and Dr Amna Shakoor with teachers, students, parents
and social welfare members participated.
The aim of the walk was to highlight the importance of physiotherapy among the public and to convince
parents of special children about physiotherapy which can make lives of disabled and special people
easier and better.
