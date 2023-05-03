Walk held to raise awareness about importance of routine immunization of children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district health department Upper South Waziristan held a walk to create awareness among people about the importance and efficacy of vaccination to safeguard children against preventable childhood ailments.

A large number of staff members of the DHO office including doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals participated in the walk which was held under the leadership of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shamsur Rehman Dawar and the participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans about importance of routine immunization for the well-being of children and the community.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Dr. Shamsur Rahman Dawar emphasized the importance of routine vaccinations and said that they were the most effective way to prevent many infectious diseases that threaten the health of children.

He also stressed the need to ensure that children are immunized on time to protect them from preventable diseases and urged parents to make it a priority to vaccinate their children.

Dr Dawar also highlighted the challenges facing healthcare systems in delivering immunization to remote and difficult areas.

He also stressed the need to strengthen immunization programs and ensure life-saving vaccines were delivered to every child. Therefore, he emphasized increasing investment in the health sector.

He also appreciated the efforts of DHO staff and other health professionals in improving immunization coverage in the district.

He said that such initiatives must continue to ensure that every child was immunized on time and protected against preventable diseases.