UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Importance Of Routine Immunization Of Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Walk held to raise awareness about importance of routine immunization of children

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The district health department Upper South Waziristan held a walk to create awareness among people about the importance and efficacy of vaccination to safeguard children against preventable childhood ailments.

A large number of staff members of the DHO office including doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals participated in the walk which was held under the leadership of District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shamsur Rehman Dawar and the participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans about importance of routine immunization for the well-being of children and the community.

Speaking on the occasion, DHO Dr. Shamsur Rahman Dawar emphasized the importance of routine vaccinations and said that they were the most effective way to prevent many infectious diseases that threaten the health of children.

He also stressed the need to ensure that children are immunized on time to protect them from preventable diseases and urged parents to make it a priority to vaccinate their children.

Dr Dawar also highlighted the challenges facing healthcare systems in delivering immunization to remote and difficult areas.

He also stressed the need to strengthen immunization programs and ensure life-saving vaccines were delivered to every child. Therefore, he emphasized increasing investment in the health sector.

He also appreciated the efforts of DHO staff and other health professionals in improving immunization coverage in the district.

He said that such initiatives must continue to ensure that every child was immunized on time and protected against preventable diseases.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Shamsur Rahman From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

3 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.