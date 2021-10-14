Wanted terrorist Arif Ullah killed in Mirali IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Thursday killed the wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The IBO was carried out on reported presence of terrorists in MirAli area of North Waziristan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The wanted terrorist Dadullah got killed during exchange of fire, it added.