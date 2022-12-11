UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday Morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela were 20800 cusecs and 42000 cusecs while in Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 8500 cusecs and 8500 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, inflows and outflows in Kabul River was 16800 cusecs and 16800 respectively.

Similarly, Inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla was 8500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chenab at Marala was 5100 cusec and 2000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage inflows and outflows was 52200 cusecs and 47200 cusecs, Chashma (inflows 55200 cusecs and outflows 47000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 45400 cusecs and outflows 40700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 39500 cusecs and outflows 33500 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 31700 cusecs and outflows 13800 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 16600 cusecs and outflows 5400 cusecs),Trimmu (inflows 5800 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while inflows and outflows in Panjnad 4400 cusecs and Nil cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at 1498.45 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level 1398 feet, Live storage was 3.121 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1127.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.997 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.047 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

5 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

14 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

14 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.