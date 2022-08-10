UrduPoint.com

WASA On High Alert To Cope With Any Situation: MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:22 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with any situation and continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rains, said WASA Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanveer

He said that the sanitation staff of WASA remained present along the nullah especially in low-lying areas of the town, during rains.

He said that the sanitation staff of WASA remained present along the nullah especially in low-lying areas of the town, during rains.

He said that after the Meteorological Department's prediction of heavy rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.

The staff and machinery had been deployed in different areas along Nullah Leh and low-lying areas, he added.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines.

"We are ready to face any kind of situation," he claimed.

All the sanitation workers had been directed to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.

The leaves of the field staff had also been canceled, he said and added that the nullah had been thoroughly cleaned before Monsoon and water flow was normal.

He said that the rains were improving the ground water level and had also considerably improved water level in Rawal Dam.

